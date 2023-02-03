Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30. 1,018 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Gray Television Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.27.

About Gray Television

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN.A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.26%.

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

