Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives $560.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $560.00.

GPEAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 620 ($7.66) to GBX 600 ($7.41) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.