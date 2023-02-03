Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 58.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $13.73 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.15 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 1.27%.

GHL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $249,742.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,388 shares in the company, valued at $16,636,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

