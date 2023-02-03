GSK (NYSE:GSK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.94-$1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.54 billion-$39.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.92 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.39) to GBX 1,550 ($19.14) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut GSK from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($22.23) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut GSK from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,555.00.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,547. GSK has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GSK will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Institutional Trading of GSK

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 23.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Company Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Articles

