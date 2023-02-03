GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3404 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

GSK has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GSK to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

GSK Price Performance

GSK opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21. GSK has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GSK will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of GSK by 23.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29) in a research note on Thursday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.39) to GBX 1,550 ($19.14) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,555.00.

About GSK

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

