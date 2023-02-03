GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

GSK plc (NYSE:GSKGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3404 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

GSK has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GSK to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

GSK Price Performance

GSK opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21. GSK has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GSK will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of GSK by 23.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29) in a research note on Thursday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.39) to GBX 1,550 ($19.14) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,555.00.

About GSK

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Dividend History for GSK (NYSE:GSK)

