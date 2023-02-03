Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $11.35

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.35, but opened at $11.79. Guild shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 2,265 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Guild Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. Guild had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $261.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.12 million. On average, analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 123,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 837.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 70,539 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

