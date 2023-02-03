Guild of Guardians (GOG) Trading Up 18.3% Over Last Week

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $23.12 million and approximately $280,801.55 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for about $0.0797 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.44 or 0.00424023 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,782.76 or 0.28921645 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.54 or 0.00467078 BTC.

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

