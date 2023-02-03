Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Position Trimmed by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,693.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,693.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $4,666,350. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.13. 81,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,959. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 134.71%. The firm had revenue of $208.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

