Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 27.9 %

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

