Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €210.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($185.87) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($244.57) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($239.13) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €158.10 ($171.85) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Hannover Rück Stock Up 0.9 %

HNR1 opened at €178.45 ($193.97) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €185.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €165.26. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($126.49).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

