Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Sell

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $191.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

HPGLY opened at $120.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.49. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $237.87.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

