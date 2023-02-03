Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 1.14% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 818,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after buying an additional 136,473 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 241.1% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 34,556 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 179.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 171.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DVOL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.93. 475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.