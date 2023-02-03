Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,921. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

