Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.47. 159,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,369. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average is $87.17.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

