Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $158,000 Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

VV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.00. 52,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,626. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $213.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.19.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

