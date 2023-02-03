Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $158,000 Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of VV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,626. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $213.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.19.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

