Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $322,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $55.55. The company had a trading volume of 108,194 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59.

