Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $5.59 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.7% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.13. 260,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,420. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $76.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.80.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

