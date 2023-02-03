Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $590,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.46% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYXF. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 486.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 46,859 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYXF traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.11. 14,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,532. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

