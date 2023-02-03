Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 608.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 400,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 343,915 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYXF traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.11. 14,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,532. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

