Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF comprises 1.8% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ESML traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,151 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.82.

