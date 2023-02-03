Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.49. 3,691,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,416. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.