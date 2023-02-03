Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 225,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,765,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 31,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ARKG stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.09. 781,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,011. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65.

