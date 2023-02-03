Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $109.05

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.05 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 119.50 ($1.48). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 118 ($1.46), with a volume of 36,618 shares traded.

Harworth Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £397.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.14.

About Harworth Group

(Get Rating)

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.