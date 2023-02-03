HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND)

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a C$0.45 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.81% from the company’s previous close.

Ascendant Resources Trading Up 6.0 %

Ascendant Resources stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.27. The company had a trading volume of 31,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,613. Ascendant Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$34.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

About Ascendant Resources

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.