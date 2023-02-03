HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 222.58% from the company’s current price.

Dyadic International stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 472.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Dyadic International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 38.9% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 46,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

