HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 222.58% from the company’s current price.
Dyadic International Price Performance
Dyadic International stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.
Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 472.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Dyadic International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dyadic International Company Profile
Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.
