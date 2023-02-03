Head to Head Comparison: Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) vs. Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) and Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Thales and Meggitt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thales N/A N/A N/A Meggitt N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Thales and Meggitt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thales 0 2 3 0 2.60 Meggitt 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Thales currently has a consensus target price of $125.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.92%. Given Thales’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Thales is more favorable than Meggitt.

Thales pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Meggitt pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Thales pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meggitt pays out 48.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thales and Meggitt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thales N/A N/A N/A $4.07 33.39 Meggitt N/A N/A N/A $0.26 33.94

Thales is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meggitt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Thales shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Meggitt shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Thales beats Meggitt on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thales

Thales S.A. provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions. It also provides air traffic management solutions; flight decks and avionics equipment and functions; in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems and services; electrical systems; aerospace training solutions; navigation solutions; support and services for avionics equipment; and vision systems. In addition, the company designs, operates, and delivers satellite-based systems for telecommunications, navigation, earth observation, environmental management, exploration, and science and orbital infrastructures; signaling, communications and supervision, and fare collection management systems and related services; cybersecurity and railway digitalization systems; and main line rail, and urban and intermodal mobility solutions. Further, it provides solutions for various markets and applications, including radiology, radio frequency, microwave sources, training and simulation solutions, lasers, and microelectronics solutions for science, industry, space, defense, automotive, railways, and energy conversion platforms. Thales S.A. has a strategic agreement with Google LLC. The company was formerly known as Thomson-CSF and changed its name to Thales S.A. in 2000. Thales S.A. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems. The company also provides ammunition handling, thermal, weapon scoring, and weapon training systems; energy storage, power conversion and distribution, and power generation systems; ducting systems, engine composites, and flow control valves; and fire protection and controls comprising bleed air leak detection products, cables, electronic control units, fire and overheat detection products, and fire suppression products. In addition, it offers ground fueling, and fuel systems and tanks; motion control actuators, electric motor drives, and electric motors; oxygen and specialty restraint systems; and accelerometers, ceramics, fluid sensors, magnetic and current sensors, position and inertial sensors, pressure sensors, speed sensors, and temperature sensors. Further, the company provides polymer seals; heat exchangers, printed circuit heat exchangers, thermal components, and thermal management systems; and live fire and virtual trainers, as well as aftermarket services. It serves aerospace, defense, and energy and equipment markets. The company was formerly known as Meggitt Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Meggitt PLC in April 1989. Meggitt PLC was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

