Hedera Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and $63.64 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0725 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00090780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00063777 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00025017 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004451 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,051,270,154 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,051,270,154.07377 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06815517 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $44,351,817.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

