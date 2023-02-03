HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($47.83) to €49.00 ($53.26) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €43.00 ($46.74) to €41.00 ($44.57) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €65.00 ($70.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Shares of HDELY opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $15.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

