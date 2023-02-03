Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys 16,831 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,831 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MDT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,999. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

About Medtronic



Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

