Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $777,000 Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total value of $14,564,503.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $100,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,512,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.3 %

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,396.00.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $20.06 on Friday, hitting $1,603.94. 31,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,323. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,485.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,337.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,609.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

