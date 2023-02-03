Hemenway Trust Co LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 2.1% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 46,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.9% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.09. 26,439,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,050,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.79. The company has a market cap of $142.03 billion, a PE ratio of 100.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.