Hemenway Trust Co LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 632.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 92.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718,191 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 80.1% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,285,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Pinterest by 33.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,016,000 after buying an additional 2,940,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.81. 4,715,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,979,303. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 415.77 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $116,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 464,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,391,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,588,857 shares of company stock worth $63,670,284 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

