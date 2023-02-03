Hemenway Trust Co LLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.4% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 32,072.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,653,000 after acquiring an additional 577,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,079,000 after acquiring an additional 262,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.37. 1,394,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,749. The company has a market cap of $137.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

