Hemenway Trust Co LLC Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,239. The firm has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

