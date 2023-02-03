Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 16,133 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,133 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,059 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,641 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after acquiring an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,528,000 after acquiring an additional 792,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,969. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $53.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unilever Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.