Hemenway Trust Co LLC Trims Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 838.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 256.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,887 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 12.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,128,000 after acquiring an additional 864,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 208.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,278,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,333,000 after acquiring an additional 864,088 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amphenol Stock Performance

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APH traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 336,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,078. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.