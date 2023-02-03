Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

Insider Activity

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.