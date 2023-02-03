Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $3,585,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THC stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.12.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

THC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

