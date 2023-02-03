Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 3,200 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OII. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 168.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 625,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 392,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 44.4% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 210,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 64,555 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

OII opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

