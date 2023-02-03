Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,444,000 after acquiring an additional 148,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after acquiring an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 21.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,157,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after acquiring an additional 202,073 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,962,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

SEE opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

