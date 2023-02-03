Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $508,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAR opened at $222.85 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $327.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.74 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CAR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,959,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,500,352.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 485,615 shares in the company, valued at $91,863,789.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,959,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,309 shares in the company, valued at $31,500,352.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,150 shares of company stock valued at $9,816,032 over the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

