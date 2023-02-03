Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Caterpillar by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $1,600,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.76.

CAT opened at $244.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.