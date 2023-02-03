Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,057. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 6,495 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,057. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 110,419 shares of company stock worth $4,849,982 and sold 589,976 shares worth $25,635,144. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.04.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $217.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.