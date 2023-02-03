Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Trading Up 3%

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,932 ($23.86) and last traded at GBX 1,930 ($23.84). Approximately 209,819 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 59,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,874 ($23.14).

Herald Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,815.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,752.82. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.84.

Insider Transactions at Herald Investment Trust

In related news, insider Andrew Joy purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,808 ($22.33) per share, for a total transaction of £108,480 ($133,975.55).

Herald Investment Trust Company Profile

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

