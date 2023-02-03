Hermez Network (HEZ) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $365,857.43

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $157.56 million and approximately $365,857.43 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.31 or 0.00018413 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00048733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029442 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004203 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00222448 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.27128615 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $360,759.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

