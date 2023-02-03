Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.3 %

DD opened at $74.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.87. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $84.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.