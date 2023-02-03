Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $260.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HSY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.76.

Hershey Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $234.42 on Friday. Hershey has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $242.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

