HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $361.69

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.69 ($4.47) and traded as high as GBX 367 ($4.53). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 358 ($4.42), with a volume of 470,949 shares trading hands.

HgCapital Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 360.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 361.69. The company has a current ratio of 278.16, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 485.06.

About HgCapital Trust

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

