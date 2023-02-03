HighGold Mining (OTC:HGGOF) Shares Down 1.2%

HighGold Mining Inc. (OTC:HGGOF – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 57,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 27,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on HighGold Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

HighGold Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.

About HighGold Mining

HighGold Mining Inc, an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in North America. It also explores for copper, zinc, silver, and lead, as well as other base metals. The company's flagship asset is the 20,942 acres Johnson Tract gold property located in Southcentral Alaska, the United States.

